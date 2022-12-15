'Messi is something that happens once in 100 years': Josko Gvardiol's old quote on Messi resurfaces after semifinal

Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old center back for Croatia, has been a revelation at this year's FIFA World Cup. The masked defender significantly contributed to Croatia's advancement to the semifinals of the competition.

However, on Tuesday night, he was unexpectedly out of shape when playing Argentina, particularly their captain Lionel Messi. Not only did Argentina overcome Croatia 3-0, but Lionel Messi's third goal completely flummoxed Gvardiol.

Messi embodied confidence and swagger with his turn and driving drive to set up Alvarez's third goal in the 69th minute, which left Gvardiol gasping for air.

A previous statement made by Gvardiol in 2021 has now surfaced, in which he described Messi as something that only occurs once in 100 years.

"Messi. I think he's something that happens once in 100 years," he had said.

Argentina maintained its record of never having lost in the World Cup semis and reached the final for the sixth time. They will now face France for the ultimate glory on Sunday.