'Messi is something that happens once in 100 years': Josko Gvardiol's old quote on Messi resurfaces after semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:40 pm

Related News

'Messi is something that happens once in 100 years': Josko Gvardiol's old quote on Messi resurfaces after semifinal

However, on Tuesday night, he was unexpectedly out of shape when playing Argentina, particularly their captain Lionel Messi. Not only did Argentina overcome Croatia 3-0, but Lionel Messi's third goal completely flummoxed Gvardiol.

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:40 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old center back for Croatia, has been a revelation at this year's FIFA World Cup. The masked defender significantly contributed to Croatia's advancement to the semifinals of the competition.

However, on Tuesday night, he was unexpectedly out of shape when playing Argentina, particularly their captain Lionel Messi. Not only did Argentina overcome Croatia 3-0, but Lionel Messi's third goal completely flummoxed Gvardiol.

Messi embodied confidence and swagger with his turn and driving drive to set up Alvarez's third goal in the 69th minute, which left Gvardiol gasping for air.

A previous statement made by Gvardiol in 2021 has now surfaced, in which he described Messi as something that only occurs once in 100 years.

"Messi. I think he's something that happens once in 100 years," he had said.

Argentina maintained its record of never having lost in the World Cup semis and reached the final for the sixth time. They will now face France for the ultimate glory on Sunday.

Sports / Football

Lionel Messi / Croatia Football Team / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

6h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

6h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

7h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

2h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

2h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit