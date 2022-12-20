Messi shares photo of himself in bed with World Cup

Argentina's talismanic footballer Lionel Messi shared a photo of himself in bed with the World Cup on his official Instagram page.

Messi, who was the architect of the Albiceleste's incredible win in Qatar, scored seven goals and won the Golden Ball for the best player as they defeated France on penalties in the final on Sunday.

The 35-year-old scored twice in the summit clash, which also saw a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe force the game into penalties. While the Argentines made no mistakes from the penalty spot, France's Kingsley Coman's shot was saved by Emiliano Martinez, and Aurelien Tchouameni's attempt went well wide.

Many people were relieved to see Messi win the trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. Messi was pictured enjoying the moment as he and his teammates raised the World Cup during the trophy presentation.

The 35-year-old has since shared a hilarious photo of himself in bed watching the World Cup.

In his Instagram post, Messi wished everyone a good morning.

The captain of Argentina acknowledged that he initially intended to call it quits on his playing days in international football, but he is now considering playing a few more games as a world champion.