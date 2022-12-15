Mbappe's ‘Don’t be sad' tweet for Morocco star Hakimi takes social media by storm

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 01:27 pm

France surpassed Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The 2018 World Champions had a dream start as they scored in the 5th minute through Theo Hernandez. They stuck to the 1-0 lead with some brilliant defence and further consolidated it as Randal Kolo Muani scored in the 79th minute and made the lead 2-0.

Superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe was at his best again as he assisted the goal by Muani. With some great saves by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, France did not concede till the full time and stormed into their second consecutive final.

Morocco's dream of becoming the first African country to reach the final of World Cup, was shattered and some of their players were inconsolable after the match. Mbappe was seen consoling the Morrocan players after the match was over. He even took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with Morrocan defender Achraf Hakimi.

"Don't be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made [email protected]," tweeted Mbappe.

Mbappe is currently the leading goal-scorer in this edition of the World Cup. With five goals to his name, he is currently tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot which is awarded to highest goal-scorer in a single edition of the tournament. Mbappe's compatriot Olivier Giroud is at No. 3 with four goals to his name.

Meanwhile, France will face off against Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18. Both nations are eyeing their third FIFA World Cup trophy. Argentina won the coveted title in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved the honours in 1998 and 2018. Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced retirement from international football for his nation after the title clash.

