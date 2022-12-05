Mbappe overtakes legendary Pele to break 60-year old FIFA World Cup record

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:51 pm

Mbappe is now the highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup below the age of 24. The Paris Saint-Germain star now has 9 goals, the highest-ever tally by any individual in the FIFA World Cup. The 2018 World Cup winner has now overtaken the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and of course Pele.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

23-year-old French footballer Kylian Mbappe shattered the record of legendary Brazilian footballer Pele after scoring 2 goals against Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match on Sunday, 4 December.

Mbappe is now the highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup below the age of 24. The Paris Saint-Germain star now has 9 goals, the highest-ever tally by any individual in the FIFA World Cup. The 2018 World Cup winner has now overtaken the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and of course Pele.

On the day, Mbappe provided one assist for Olivier Giroud to make him the top goalscorer in the history for France national side. Giroud scored his 52nd goal and went past legendary Thierry Henry. While Mbappe struggled for most of the day, he converted two very good finishes on either side of the top corner. He now has the same number of FIFA World Cup goals as Lionel Messi, but has played 3 editions less than him.

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Holders France continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde's cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / France Football Team

