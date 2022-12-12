Mbappe-Messi-Giroud: Three-horse race for the Golden Boot

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is down to its final four teams, each eager to prove themselves worthy of a spot in the championship game. In the first semi-final, Lionel Messi and Argentina will face the 2018 runner-up Croatia, while in the second, France, the current champions, will face Morocco in an effort to end the North African nation's undefeated run.

At this point, only three of the top ten goal-scorers are still active, making the competition extremely tight.

While everyone's eyes are on the big prize, the battle for the Golden Boot is coming to a head as well. Despite being challenged by Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe remains atop the goalscoring charts in Qatar.

Mbappe currently leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in as many games, but Messi isn't far behind with four goals in as many games.

It looks like the competition for the Golden Boot will come down to France and Argentina, both of whom have advanced to the semifinals. The player with the most assists will win if the number of goals scored is a tie.

The player with the fewest minutes played will win if both players' assist totals are equal.

Here's a look at the remaining top contenders for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot:

1) Kylian Mbappe (5 goals)

Kylian Mbappe's red-hot goalscoring form has played a vital role in helping France reach their second successive World Cup semi-final. The French striker has been clinical in front of the goal and wreaked havoc on defences with his incredible pace. He currently averages 1.16 goals per 90 minutes in the tournament despite having drawn a blank against England in the quarter-final and remains the favourite to bag his maiden Golden Boot this year.

2) Lionel Messi (4 goals)

The Argentine talisman remains a major threat to Mbappe in the race for Golden Boot as he looks to inspire the Albiceleste to their third World Cup trophy and cement his status as the greatest ever to have graced a football pitch. Messi opened his tally with a penalty in a losing cause against Saudi Arabia but has since scored thrice to hand Argentina important wins on their way to the semi-finals. The maestro will hope to continue his fine form against Croatia in the semis as he aims to clinch his maiden Golden Boot in Qatar.

3) Olivier Giroud (4 goals)

Mbappe's France teammate Olivier Giroud is also a strong contender for the Golden Boot having scored four times in the tournament so far. The 36-year-old surpassed France legend Thierry Henry recently to become the country's all-time top-scorer with his 52nd goal for the Les Blues in their 3-1 win against Poland in the Last 16. Giroud will be hoping to be on the scoresheet once again when France take on dark horses Morocco in the semis.

Others with three goals but out of the tournament: Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) Alvaro Morata (Spain) Marcus Rashford (England) Enner Valencia (Ecuador) Bukayo Saka (England) Richarlison (Brazil) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands).