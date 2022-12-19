Mbappe beats Messi to win Golden Boot after thrilling finish

In an epic finish to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Kylian Mbappe edged Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot. Messi and Mbappe both had five goals entering the FIFA World Cup final, but Messi took the lead after converting his penalty in the first half.

France appeared to be out of it late in the second half, trailing 2-0 to Argentina and having not fired a single shot until the 70th minute. Mbappe, on the other hand, had other plans and scored two goals in a two-minute span to turn the game on its head.

Mbappe's goals stunned Argentina, which appeared devastated after losing control of the game. Mbappe's pace kept the Argentine defense on its toes in the final minutes of the game, as he became more threatening as the game progressed.

Mbappe surpassed Lionel Messi's 7 goals in the tournament, scoring 8 of his own, including two penalty goals. Mbappe led Messi in regulation time, but the Argentine captain equalized in the dying moments of extra time, tapping in a rebound from Hugo Lloris.

Messi now holds the record for scoring at least one goal in all of the FIFA World Cup knockout matches, and he has four goals from penalties.

When Montiel conceded a penalty in the 118th minute of the game, Mbappe took over as Argentina's captain once more. Mbappe converted his final shot on goal to finish the tournament with 8 goals, surpassing Messi in that category. This meant that Mbappe, who is only 23, is now a FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner with the most number of finals goals.