Louis van Gaal steps down as Netherlands manager

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

Louis van Gaal steps down as Netherlands manager

“First and foremost I won’t be continuing,” Van Gaal said. “I only did it for this period of time. This was my very last match of my third term as head coach."

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:21 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Louis van Gaal has confirmed that he will be stepping down as the manager of the Netherlands national team following their dramatic World Cup quarter-final loss to Argentina.

The 71-year-old had already insisted prior to the finals that this tournament would be his last in charge of the Oranje, who he managed in three different spells.

And he backed up this sentiment following Friday's thriller at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, ending his third stint technically unbeaten.

"First and foremost I won't be continuing," Van Gaal said. "I only did it for this period of time. This was my very last match of my third term as head coach.

"In that time I coached 20 matches [winning 14, drawing six] and we didn't lose a single one. I don't know how many matches we won, but you can Google 'Louis van Gaal, Dutch team' and see the goal difference for yourself."

What could have been the last match of Van Gaal's storied career will go down as one of the most entertaining in World Cup history.

Argentina went 2-0 up in large part thanks to the efforts of Lionel Messi, who assisted Nahuel Molina's opener with a superb no-look pass before scoring from the spot.

But Van Gaal threw the kitchen sink at La Albiceleste. He brought on target men Luuk de Jong and Wout Weghorst to try and find a route back into the tie.

Weghorst scored a thumping header after 83 minutes, and at the very end of ten minutes of stoppage time, he pounced again following a clever free-kick routine with Teun Koopmeiners.

But the Oranje were defeated on penalties just as they were in the semi-finals in 2014, with Emiliano Martinez making two huge saves as a feisty affair - which yielded 17 yellow cards, including three after the final whistle and during the shootout - came to a close.

Van Gaal, who was visibly upset by the result, was asked if he thought Argentina would go on to win the World Cup.

"I don't care. I won't watch any more," he replied.

Sports

Louis Van Gaal / Netherlands Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

7h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

1h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

9m | TBS Entertainment
How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

29m | TBS SPORTS
Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

44m | TBS SPORTS
Monica, O My Darling Movie Review

Monica, O My Darling Movie Review

49m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1