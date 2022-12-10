'Louis van Gaal needs to keep his mouth shut'

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

'Louis van Gaal needs to keep his mouth shut'

“I heard Van Gaal saying, ‘We’ve got an advantage in penalties. If we go to penalties we win.’ “I think he needs to keep his mouth shut.”

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:06 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has lashed out at Louis van Gaal after the Albiceleste defeated Netherlands in their quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Martinez was one of the heroes for Argentina as they edged past the Dutch on penalties to setup a clash with Croatia in the final four round.

The quarterfinal looked like it was going in Argentina's favour for most of the time before Wout Weghorst's brace got the Dutch back in the game.

Martinez saved Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis' penalties in the shootout to hand Argentina the win. The match had many flashing points as both sets of players clashed on the pitch on Friday.

The Argentina goalkeeper, as quoted by the Independent, also hit out at Van Gaal for his pre-match comments and said that he should keep his mouth shut.

"I heard Van Gaal saying, 'We've got an advantage in penalties. If we go to penalties we win.'

"I think he needs to keep his mouth shut."

Martinez also had some choice words reserved for the referee on Friday, Mateu Lahoz, after the game and said that he was useless and hoped that they will not have the Spanish official in any of their future matches.

"It was a tricky game," Martinez told beIN Sports.

"I thought we controlled the game really well. We went 2-0 up, basically we controlled the game. The ref was just giving everything for them.

"He gave 10 minutes (stoppage time) for no reason. He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times.

"He just wanted them to score, that's basically it. So, hopefully we don't have that ref anymore. He's useless."

Messi also lashed out at the referee for his officiating of the match saying that FIFA can't put someone like Lahoz for a big game like the one on Friday.

"I don't want to talk about the referee because you can't be honest. If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can't put a referee like that for these instances, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the task," said Messi

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Louis Van Gaal / Netherlands Football Team / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

7h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

1h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

9m | TBS Markets
Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

19m | TBS Entertainment
How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

39m | TBS SPORTS
Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

54m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1