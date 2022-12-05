Livakovic the hero for Croatia as his heroics in penalty shootout send Japan home

Dominik Livakovic emerged as the hero for Croatia as he blocked three shots from Japan in the penalty shootout to take Croatia to the quarterfinals.

Daizen Maeda scored from a well-worked short corner just before the break to give Japan a 1-0 halftime lead.

Croatia equalised in the 56th minute to make it 1-1. Dejan Lovren got forward and swung one in from the right, Perisic jumped and hammered in a header to the bottom right.

After a goalless 30 minutes of extra time, the game went into a penalty shootout.

More to follow..