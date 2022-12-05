Livakovic the hero for Croatia as his heroics in penalty shootout send Japan home

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 11:50 pm

After a goalless 30 minutes of extra time, the game went into a penalty shootout.

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 11:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dominik Livakovic emerged as the hero for Croatia as he blocked three shots from Japan in the penalty shootout to take Croatia to the quarterfinals. 

Daizen Maeda scored from a well-worked short corner just before the break to give Japan a 1-0 halftime lead. 

Croatia equalised in the 56th minute to make it 1-1. Dejan Lovren got forward and swung one in from the right, Perisic jumped and hammered in a header to the bottom right.

After a goalless 30 minutes of extra time, the game went into a penalty shootout.

More to follow..

