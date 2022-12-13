Lionel Messi eyes record fest in World Cup semifinal against Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

Lionel Messi eyes record fest in World Cup semifinal against Croatia

Out of Messi's 10 goals in 24 matches of the grandest stage, four have come at the Qatar World Cup. Messi has managed to find the back of the net for the two-time champions in the 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup. Messi and Batistuta are the joint-highest goalscorers for Argentina in the history of the FIFA World Cup. If Messi ends up scoring for Argentina in the upcoming semi-final encounter against Croatia, the 35-year-old will break Batistuta's long-standing record.

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Synonymous with rewriting history in the modern era of the beautiful game, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi will marshal his troops in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Luka Modric-led Croatia late on Tuesday night (12:30 am IST). One of the greatest players in the history of the game, Messi has remained keen on smashing records in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup. The ex-FC Barcelona captain and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar matched Gabriel Batistuta's incredible feat in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Out of Messi's 10 goals in 24 matches of the grandest stage, four have come at the Qatar World Cup. Messi has managed to find the back of the net for the two-time champions in the 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions of the FIFA World Cup. Messi and Batistuta are the joint-highest goalscorers for Argentina in the history of the FIFA World Cup. If Messi ends up scoring for Argentina in the upcoming semi-final encounter against Croatia, the 35-year-old will break Batistuta's long-standing record.

Messi and Miroslav Klose (24 appearances each) are the second-most capped players in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The Argentina captain will eclipse the legendary German forward by recording his 25th appearance for La Albiceleste at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Germany's Lothar Matthaus has played the most matches at the FIFA World Cup - a feat that Messi is set to match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

One of only six men to have featured in five World Cup events, Messi has made joint-best appearances as captain at the celebrated tournament. Messi and Rafa Marquez have captained their respective nations in 18 World Cup matches. The Argentina captain has spent 2,104 minutes in FIFA World Cup matches. Legendary Italian defender and AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini holds the record for most minutes (2,217) played at the FIFA World Cup.

If Argentina's match against Croatia is decided in or after the extra time, Messi will shatter Maldini's world record. Messi is also chasing Germany's Klose for another elusive feat at the FIFA World Cup. The former Bayern Munich star has won 17 matches with Germany at the grandest stage. Messi has won 15 games with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

Sports / Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Croatia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

7h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

27m | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

2h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis