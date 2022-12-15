Lionel Messi doesn’t scare us, says France full-back Theo Hernandez

Lionel Messi doesn’t scare us, says France full-back Theo Hernandez

After a solid 2-0 triumph against Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final, Les Bleus are poised to defend the crown they won in Russia four years ago.

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 07:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In his final World Cup game, Lionel Messi wants to take home the ultimate prize, but France's all-star cast stands in his way.

While Olivier Giroud is determined to prevent the Argentina icon from having his ideal World Cup farewell on Sunday's final, Theo Hernandez confidently asserted that Lionel Messi does not scare France.

After a solid 2-0 triumph against Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final, Les Bleus are poised to defend the crown they won in Russia four years ago.

Messi's final World Cup game will be the highlight match, and for football romantics, it will be a fitting send-off for one of the all-time greats.

France, though, will have little time for sentiment as they seek a third world championship, and Milan full-back Hernandez claimed that Les Bleus do not fear Argentina's talisman.

"Now we must think about the final, I am tired but it's so good to win a World Cup semi-final," Hernandez said in quotes reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Now we must recover for Sunday, we are not scared of Messi, but Argentina are an incredible team and we have a few days to work."

"Messi is an incredible player, but we are not going to let him enjoy the best night he can have," said forward Olivier Giroud. 

"We want to win this game. We want to win another World Cup – and we will try everything to stop him. 

"But there is not only Messi in that team. They have got great players who work for the team also. I think that is why they are so strong."

"I don't know if we need a special plan. I remember back in the days of 2018, N'Golo [Kante] was all the game on his back, behind him. But this time I don't know what the plan will be. We will see with the manager."

 

Lionel Messi / Theo Hernandez / France Football Team / Argentina Football Team

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

