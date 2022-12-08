Lautaro Martinez taking pain-killing injections to play at World Cup

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:32 pm

Photo: AFP
Lautaro Martinez has been given pain-killing injections to allow him to play at the World Cup for Argentina, according to his agent.

The Inter striker is yet to score at the tournament in Qatar, despite making four appearances, as La Albiceleste have reached the final eight.

Martinez started the shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and saw two goals disallowed for offside, while also making the starting XI for the 2-0 win over Mexico.

However, he was selected on the bench against Poland in the final group game, while he also came on with less than 20 minutes to play in the round-of-16 victory over Australia.

In the build-up to Argentina's quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands on Friday, Martinez's agent revealed the forward is receiving treatment for an ankle injury.

"Lautaro has been taking injections because he has a lot of pain in his ankle," Alejandro Camacho told La Red.

"He's working hard to make that pain go away, and as soon as that happens, he'll be flying on the pitch. Martinez is a top player in the world.

"He is very strong in the mind, but the goals that were disallowed against Saudi Arabia were hard moments for him."

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has been the man that Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has selected to start in Martinez's place.

Camacho believes Alvarez and Martinez are helping each other's performances, adding: "The competition makes him [Martinez] and Julian stronger, because contrary to what you might think, they are good for each other."

