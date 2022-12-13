'If we play like we did against Brazil then everything is possible'

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic has said that if they play like they did against Brazil in the quarter-finals then anything is possible against Argentina. The 2018 runners-up are set to lock horns with Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the match, Perisic said Argentina is a big team but if they play like they did against Brazil then anything is possible.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be part of this competition and to be part of the semi-finals and just like any sportsman - we wish to go into the final and we will do our best the final. As the coach said, Argentina is a major team and they give 100 percent. It will be difficult to compare to (2018 against) England in the semi-finals. I think it's going to be a similar match because England also had a really good squad. But this depends on us and if we play the right way as we did against Brazil then everything is possible," said Perisic.

The Tottenham star said they expect a very good and solid match against Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"They are going to be at 100 percent just as we are and let the best man win. We expect a very good and solid match and I hope that the whole world and those in the stadium will enjoy the match," Perisic added.

He also spoke about former Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez and current Tottenham teammate Cristian Romero, saying they haven't been in touch since reaching the semi-finals.

"In the group stage we were in touch, but after reaching the semi-finals we haven't been in touch. But I do know that Lautaro and Cristian live for their country and can't wait to play for Argentina. There were a few problems when we played in London and Milan but they must be really looking forward to play for their country and in that way we are similar," said Perisic.

