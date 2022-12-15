Griezmann ready for Lionel Messi's Argentina in World Cup final

The unsung hero of France's 2022 World Cup campaign, Antoine Griezmann is just happy to put in the hard yards for his team. Once spoken in the same league of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 31-year-old Griezmann has fallen back in the pecking order in world football with the advent of the Kylian Mbappe generation.

However, that has not stopped Griezmann to produce an incredible work rate in both attack and defence and providing three asissts in the tournament.

The French playmaker will be up against his former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the final of the tournament. Discussing the game after their win against Morocco in the semi-finals fixture, Griezmann said that he is prepared for the final which would be difficult if Argentina are in top form.

"Any team with Messi is a different proposition. We've seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they're a difficult team to play and they're in top form," Griezmann was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"They have a strong side around Messi. We know they'll have a lot of support in the crowd. We'll see where we can hurt them and how we can defend against them. We'll be well prepared," he further added.

For Griezmann, it is a second consecutive World Cup final and the 31-year-old said he had learned to keep his emotions in check after he was moved to tears the last time they beat Belgium in the semi-final.

"Against Belgium I cried, I think now I'm more focused," the former Barcelona player said.

"I'm already focused on the final on Sunday. I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground, remain composed, focus on recovery and prepare for Sunday's match," the player concluded.