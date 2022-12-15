Griezmann ready for Lionel Messi's Argentina in World Cup final

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

Griezmann ready for Lionel Messi's Argentina in World Cup final

The French playmaker will be up against his former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the final of the tournament. Discussing the game after their win against Morocco in the semi-finals fixture, Griezmann said that he is prepared for the final which would be difficult if Argentina are in top form.

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The unsung hero of France's 2022 World Cup campaign, Antoine Griezmann is just happy to put in the hard yards for his team. Once spoken in the same league of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 31-year-old Griezmann has fallen back in the pecking order in world football with the advent of the Kylian Mbappe generation.

However, that has not stopped Griezmann to produce an incredible work rate in both attack and defence and providing three asissts in the tournament.

The French playmaker will be up against his former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the final of the tournament. Discussing the game after their win against Morocco in the semi-finals fixture, Griezmann said that he is prepared for the final which would be difficult if Argentina are in top form.

"Any team with Messi is a different proposition. We've seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they're a difficult team to play and they're in top form," Griezmann was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"They have a strong side around Messi. We know they'll have a lot of support in the crowd. We'll see where we can hurt them and how we can defend against them. We'll be well prepared," he further added.

For Griezmann, it is a second consecutive World Cup final and the 31-year-old said he had learned to keep his emotions in check after he was moved to tears the last time they beat Belgium in the semi-final.

"Against Belgium I cried, I think now I'm more focused," the former Barcelona player said.

"I'm already focused on the final on Sunday. I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground, remain composed, focus on recovery and prepare for Sunday's match," the player concluded.

Sports

Antoine Griezmann / France Football Team / Argentina Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

51m | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

Business of Duplicate Key Makers

3h | TBS Stories
Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

Dhaka’s ecstatic street foods

3h | TBS Food
Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit