France's Rabiot, Upamecano miss out owing to illness; Saiss, Aguerd passed fit for Morocco

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 12:25 am

Related News

France's Rabiot, Upamecano miss out owing to illness; Saiss, Aguerd passed fit for Morocco

Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano.

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 12:25 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Morocco captain Romain Saiss and centre back partner Nayef Aguerd have been passed fit to play while France have been forced into two changes for Wednesday's World Cup semi-final.

French-born Saiss was carried off in Morocco's quarter-final win over Portugal on Sunday, after starting the game with a heavily strapped thigh, while Aguerd suffered a hamstring injury in the last-16 win over Spain and missed the last match.

Morocco kept Jawad El Yamiq in the line-up, meaning they will play five at the back, looking to continue the stalwart defensive performances that have taken them through to the last four at the tournament in Qatar.

Noussair Mazraoui returns at left back after missing the last match with a gastro infection with Yahya Attiat-Allah unlucky to lose his place after creating the winner in the quarter-final. Selim Amallah is the other player dropped to the bench.

France have made two changes after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano caught colds and missed training on Monday and Tuesday.

Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano.

Teams:

France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Morocco - Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Sports / Football

France Football Team / Morocco Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

14h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

14h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

13h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis