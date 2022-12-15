France super-sub Kolo Muani recalls World Cup call-up moment: 'Couldn’t answer the first call right away'

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The first call that flashed on Randal Kolo Muani's phone was ignored since the 23-year-old was still in shock about being selected for the national squad.

Theo Hernandez's early goal for France in the semifinal against Morocco didn't change the tension; Morocco continued to ping the French fortress, and late equalizers have become a common occurrence. In these circumstances, Muani, the substitute, nearly ran in and steered in a pass like a nice hole-on-one putt from a Mbappe pass to permanently dash Moroccan aspirations.

Muani, though, had hardly thought he would make the World Cup roster two months ago, despite France bleeding from the injuries to prominent players Pogba, Benzema, Kimpembe, and Kante. He was rendered speechless when the call came in.

"I didn't answer the first call right away. I answered the second call and got the coach directly. He told me to come as soon as possible and then we made arrangements for me to come as soon as possible, " he told onefootball. com.

"I was shocked when I saw I had been picked, so I called right away. Frankly I was happy for me, but very disappointed for Christopher Nkuku (who got injured). It's a little bit special so I sent him a message when I was on the plane. We're going to go in there and jump right into the deep end. We have to be ready and I think we will be," he added.

The versatile forward, who can play either up front or out wide, transferred from Nantes to Eintracht Frankfurt for free over the summer.

In 25 games for Frankfurt, Kolo Muani has already picked up eight goals and eleven assists.

The Premier League clubs are already interested in that kind of output, which is sure to draw interest.

Last week, Foot Mercato revealed that Kolo Muani is a target for Liverpool and Tottenham, but Frankfurt may now demand up to €80 million (£69 million).

