France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final

FIFA World Cup 2022

UNB
16 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 12:33 pm

Related News

France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final

France has been training outdoors in Qatar and Deschamps noted the “use of air conditioners may also affect” how the virus is circulating, echoing comments earlier in the tournament from the Brazil camp.

UNB
16 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 12:33 pm
France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final

A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad.

Coach Didier Deschamps said two players with symptoms, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot, were isolated earlier this week and didn't play in France's 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.

Rabiot wasn't in the lineup in Wednesday's match at Al Bayt stadium. Upamecano was in the lineup as a substitute but didn't play. Deschamps said Upamecano was recovering from "three difficult days" since playing in the quarterfinals against England on Saturday.

"However, we have four days until the next game, so he should be available for Sunday," the coach said, adding back-up winger Kingsley Coman had also felt feverish.

He insisted he expects all his players to be healthy for the final against Argentina.

"It's 'flu season now, and in that sense, we have to be careful," he said. "And also, the players have put in a huge shift and their immune system might be a little run down."

France has been training outdoors in Qatar and Deschamps noted the "use of air conditioners may also affect" how the virus is circulating, echoing comments earlier in the tournament from the Brazil camp.

Seven of the eight World Cup stadiums cool the air at field level while interiors of buildings and transport in Qatar are routinely air-conditioned.

Switzerland also had an outbreak of heavy colds and had two starters missing for a decisive group-stage game against Serbia.

The daytime heat has settled at around 25-27 Celsius (77-81 Fahrenheit) for the final week of the month-long tournament which started with temperatures in the low-30s (high 80s).

The first World Cup to be played in November and December was moved from the usual scheduling in June and July when temperatures in Qatar routinely rise above 40 C (104 F)

"The temperatures have dropped in the last few days, and you always need to be careful," Deschamps said. "Regarding the virus, we're not worried, really."

Sports

France Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

5h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

20h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

21h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

22h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing