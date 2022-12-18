France raining on Messi's parade does not worry Deschamps

18 December, 2022, 03:55 pm
18 December, 2022

France raining on Messi's parade does not worry Deschamps

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

France coach Didier Deschamps is unperturbed about the prospect of Les Bleus playing the role of party poopers in Lionel Messi's quest to finally win the World Cup in Sunday's final.

Messi has already confirmed the showpiece game at Lusail Stadium will be his last-ever outing at the World Cup.

In that sense, it is the last opportunity he has to win the only major trophy he is yet to lift, potentially cementing his status as the "greatest of all time".

For many, Messi needs to win the World Cup to ensure his legacy outstrips that of Albiceleste great Diego Maradona.

As such, there is undoubtedly huge anticipation surrounding Argentina's prospects in the final, but Deschamps – whose France side are bidding to become the first European side to retain the World Cup since 1938 – is not worried about the likelihood of it feeling like it is France against the world.

Asked if he got the feeling France were "alone" in that respect, Deschamps said: "I often get that feeling, but I'm fine being alone, that doesn't bother me. These uncertainties always arise.

"We are here, we've done all we can to be well-prepared for the game against Argentina.

"Lionel Scaloni has also had some challenges; they lost their first match to Saudi Arabia, of course, but they are still here.

"And like us, we haven't had to face everyone in this tournament, but in the games we've played, we've managed to come out as victors.

"I don't have any particular worries or stresses for [the final]. I think when you prepare for a game like this, you need to keep your focus, remain composed, and with a World Cup final in particular you have the match but also the context around it.

"The objective is to come out with the title. I know Argentina and many people around the world, perhaps some French people as well, will hope Messi will win the World Cup, but we will do everything we can to achieve our objective."

Ahead of the World Cup, there was uncertainty around the future of Deschamps.

Despite leading Les Bleus to the Euro 2016 final, Russia 2018 success and the final in Qatar, Deschamps is not universally popular among France fans.

There was a feeling before the tournament that an unimpressive campaign would lead to Deschamps' departure, with Zinedine Zidane lying in wait to replace his former team-mate.

French Football Federation (FFF) chief Noel Le Graet said at the start of the week that he wants Deschamps to stay, with Euro 2024 only 18 months away.

Regardless of what the future holds for Deschamps, he does not think everything hinges on the final.

"Being France manager has always been the most wonderful thing that's happened to me in my career," he said.

"I played for France and that was a wonderful achievement, but to be a coach for so long has been a tremendous opportunity.

"I'm delighted to be France coach but the most important thing is the team, not me, I'm at their service.

"It's all about the team, not me, I'm not the most important person here. It won't depend on tomorrow's result, that's not what I'm thinking about.

"I'm just focusing to ensure we do everything we can to win the World Cup."

