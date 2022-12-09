Former Brazil player Fred wants to see Messi crying at World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

Former Brazil player Fred wants to see Messi crying at World Cup

Given that it is almost certainly going to be his final opportunity to win the World Cup, Messi losing at any moment would be terrible for the PSG player, and Fred wants to witness that destruction.

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 07:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former Brazil international Fred wants to see Lionel Messi cry and lose to his team at this World Cup.

Although the latter haven't quite performed as well as anticipated, Brazil and Argentina, two of the tournament favorites, are still on pace to face off in the semi-finals.

If Brazil defeats Croatia and Argentina defeats the Netherlands in their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday, the legendary derby will be played on the grandest platform.

Given that it is almost certainly going to be his final opportunity to win the World Cup, Messi losing at any moment would be terrible for the PSG player, and Fred wants to witness that destruction.

He wants to see the 35-year-old specifically suffer at the hands of his own nation.

"I want the Brazil-Argentina semi-final. I want confusion, turmoil, Neymar's pen, Messi crying," he told ESPN.

Fred was a member of the Brazil team that, according to popular belief, would have faced Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final but instead suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinal.

After that tournament, which was held in his nation, the striker received harsh criticism because he had only scored once in six starts.

The South American side are having no such troubles up top this time around with Richarlison shining, collecting three goals in three starts.

Sports / Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

7h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

7h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

2h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

4h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

22h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos