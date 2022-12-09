Former Brazil player Fred wants to see Messi crying at World Cup

Former Brazil international Fred wants to see Lionel Messi cry and lose to his team at this World Cup.

Although the latter haven't quite performed as well as anticipated, Brazil and Argentina, two of the tournament favorites, are still on pace to face off in the semi-finals.

If Brazil defeats Croatia and Argentina defeats the Netherlands in their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday, the legendary derby will be played on the grandest platform.

Given that it is almost certainly going to be his final opportunity to win the World Cup, Messi losing at any moment would be terrible for the PSG player, and Fred wants to witness that destruction.

He wants to see the 35-year-old specifically suffer at the hands of his own nation.

"I want the Brazil-Argentina semi-final. I want confusion, turmoil, Neymar's pen, Messi crying," he told ESPN.

Fred was a member of the Brazil team that, according to popular belief, would have faced Messi and Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final but instead suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinal.

After that tournament, which was held in his nation, the striker received harsh criticism because he had only scored once in six starts.

The South American side are having no such troubles up top this time around with Richarlison shining, collecting three goals in three starts.