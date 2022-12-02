FIFA finally explains Japan's goal that knocked Germany out of World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:32 pm

Related News

FIFA finally explains Japan's goal that knocked Germany out of World Cup

Initial replays seemed to indicate that the ball had crossed the line, but a fresh angle that emerged following the end of regulation time revealed that the ball had not quite crossed the line. FIFA received criticism for how they handled the incident, and the fact that the VAR replays were not made public during or immediately following the game sparked a discussion.

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:32 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Germany were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar when Japan defeated Spain with a contentious goal, and FIFA has now provided an explanation for the use of video assistant referees (VAR).

The contentious Japan goal that eliminated Germany from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has finally been explained by FIFA.

Despite defeating Costa Rica 4-2, Hansi Flick's team was eliminated from Group E as Japan overcame a deficit to defeat Spain 2-1. But after a protracted investigation to see if the ball had left play before being crossed for Ao Tanaka to tap in, their winning goal was clouded in dispute.

Initial replays seemed to indicate that the ball had crossed the line, but a fresh angle that emerged following the end of regulation time revealed that the ball had not quite crossed the line. FIFA received criticism for how they handled the incident, and the fact that the VAR replays were not made public during or immediately following the game sparked a discussion.

However, FIFA have now issued an explanation on their official Twitter handle, writing, "Japan's second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain was checked by VAR to determine if the ball had gone out of play. The video match officials used the goal line camera images to check if the ball was still partially on the line or not.

"Other cameras may offer misleading images but on the evidence available, the whole of the ball was not out of play."

Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / VAR / fifa / Japan Football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

2h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

2h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

3h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill