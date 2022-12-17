Felt sorry for Cristiano Ronaldo when he was walking down the tunnel in tears: Garry Neville

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Felt sorry for Cristiano Ronaldo when he was walking down the tunnel in tears: Garry Neville

“I actually felt sorry for Cristiano in the end, when he was walking down that tunnel in tears. That's never a good image. You know he's thinking, this is it, I'm never going to play in this tournament again,” said Neville.

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 02:39 pm
Felt sorry for Cristiano Ronaldo when he was walking down the tunnel in tears: Garry Neville

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said that he felt sorry for ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after he was eliminated from the World Cup. Portugal was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco in the quarter-final stage.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville, who has been a critic of Ronaldo's recent behavior, said he felt sorry for him when he saw pictures of Ronaldo walking down the tunnel in tears.

"I actually felt sorry for Cristiano in the end, when he was walking down that tunnel in tears. That's never a good image. You know he's thinking, this is it, I'm never going to play in this tournament again," said Neville.

The former Manchester United full-back said what Ronaldo has achieved is an overachievement in his eyes, given his age of 37.

"I wouldn't class it as an underachievement from Ronaldo, I'd say it's an overachievement that he's doing what he's doing at the age of 37, it's just the way it ended with him being out of the team," Neville added.

The 47-year-old said he was more disappointed with Portugal as a collective than he was with Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"In the end, I thought Portugal were really poor in that last half-hour against Morocco. If you look at how to chase a football match, this was nothing to do with Ronaldo, it was more to do with Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes and the way they played in the game, they were so deep and found themselves having to play impossible passes, or just recycle the ball side to side. I was more disappointed with Portugal as a collective than I was with Ronaldo," said Neville.

With just two teams left in the tournament, Argentina will lock horns with France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18.

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / cristiano ronaldo / Garry Neville

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

37m | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

21h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

2d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!