England ease past Senegal to set quarter-final clash against France

England eventually breezed their into the World Cup quarter-final with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday night.

The Three Lions showed their vulnerabilities in the first half but perked up as Senegal faltered and crucially found a scoring touch to set up a tantalising last-eight clash with France.

Senegal had the clamps on a shaky England in the first 40 minutes, but failed to convert chances and were punished for it towards the end of the half. That took the steam out of them completely, and Gareth Southgate's side managed to see out proceedings comfortably with the AFCON champions chasing the game.

Quality was lacking and nerves were evidently running high in the opening 20 minutes, with neither side able to truly settle into a rhythm and take a hold of the game. England asked questions of Edouard Mendy with a handful of crosses, while Senegal looked capable of pulling ahead when catching the Three Lions being sloppy on the ball around their own penalty area.

A misplaced pass from Harry Maguire gifted Senegal a brilliant chance to open the scoring, but the first effort was blocked by John Stones and the second smothered by Jordan Pickford. Hearts were in mouths for a moment as VAR checked for a potential handball against the Manchester City man, but the check was swiftly over.

Another England error gifted Senegal a second opportunity to take the lead. Bukayo Saka gave the ball away in his own half after half an hour, allowing Ismaila Sarr to pick out Boulaye Dia, whose shot was pawed away brilliantly by Pickford.

Aliou Cisse's side smelled blood in the final 10 minutes of the half and upped the tempo. But just as they did, England found one moment of quality and managed to make it count. Harry Kane dropped deep and picked out Jude Bellingham's clever dart into the half space. He then squared for Jordan Henderson, who fired beyond Mendy for 1-0.

Bellingham was again influential as England doubled their lead on the cusp of half-time, winning the ball back and slaloming forward before unleashing Phil Foden. He then squared for Harry Kane, who finished off a slick counter attack with his first goal in Qatar.

Senegal returned to the pitch having made three changes, knowing they now had to throw the kitchen sink at the game if they wanted to spark a comeback.

That suited England, who were now looking settled and able to play into the spaces that continued to open up. They did that seamlessly to make it 3-0, with Bellingham and Kane again instrumental.

Their tidy work allowed Phil Foden plenty of room to fire a low cross into the box to Bukayo Saka who, largely unchallenged, dinked over Mendy very coolly.

A three-goal cushion was asking too much of Senegal, whose three half-time substitutions had been unsuccessful in swinging momentum back into their hands. England managed the game professionally in the final half an hour, maintaining a disciplined shape, improving their passing and rotating where needed.

Game management was the dominant story in the closing stages - and one of the more impressive aspects of England's performance. While they absolutely cannot afford to start against France like they did against Senegal, the way they improved throughout the night is undoubtedly another positive.