Emiliano Martinez on World Cup win: 'It's our destiny'

FIFA World Cup 2022

AFP
19 December, 2022, 04:50 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 04:54 am

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said it was "destiny" to win the World Cup after starring in the nail-biting penalty shootout victory over France in Sunday's final.

Martinez, 30, saved from Kingsley Coman in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win after the thrilling final ended 3-3 in extra-time.

"It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer," said the Aston Villa keeper.

"All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.

"I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family."

