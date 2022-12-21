Emiliano Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe again during World Cup celebrations

FIFA World Cup 2022

21 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:24 pm

Emiliano Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe again during World Cup celebrations

The goalie mocked Mbappe once again, this time having a facial cut out of the Frenchman pasted to a baby doll, stills of which went viral during Argentina's victory parade. Martinez had also gotten into trouble for his obscene gesture with the golden glove, which he later explained.

Emiliano Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe again during World Cup celebrations

Argentina and France played one of the best football matches of all time, giving the fans a FIFA World Cup final for the ages. After there was nothing to separate the two teams even after extra-time, Argentina pipped France in penalties to win their third World Cup and the first since 1986. 

While Lionel Messi finally had his crowning moment, France star striker Kylian Mbappe endured a heartbreak as despite scoring a hat-trick, the 23-year-old ended up on the losing end. Mbappe got the better of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez thrice in the match – thrice beating him in penalties and scoring the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Martinez, Messi and Mbappe posed with their respective trophies – the World Cup, the golden glove and the golden boot. However, the goalkeeper rubbed fans the wrong way through his gesture for Mbappe during Argentina's post-match dressing room celebrations. As the players danced around, they were singing "a minute's silence for…" before pausing for Martinez to add, "… for Mbappe, who is dead".

This taunt was met with a huge uproar as many condemned Martinez's act for the French striker. But as it turns out, Martinez is still not finished. The goalie mocked Mbappe once again, this time having a facial cut out of the Frenchman pasted to a baby doll, stills of which went viral during Argentina's victory parade. Martinez had also gotten into trouble for his obscene gesture with the golden glove, which he later explained.

Had it not been for Martinez's efforts in the dying stages of the match, Argentina would have had to wait further for their World Cup triumph. With the scores levelled 3-3, Martinez made a crucial save blocking Randal Kolo Muani in the stoppage time. Later, during the shootouts, Martinez denied Kingsley Coman from converting the penalty, which eventually proved to be decisive as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to be crowned champions.

