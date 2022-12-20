Emiliano Martinez explains obscene celebration with Golden Glove: 'I did it because the French booed me'

Emiliano Martinez was one of the deciding factors for Argentina in their glorious FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, as they defeated France in the final, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The goalkeeper put in a match-winning save in the last minute of extra-time, denying Randal Kolo Muani. Then he reigned supreme in the penalty shootout and made two saves, as Argentina won their third World Cup trophy.

During the awards ceremony, the Aston Villa custodian was also awarded the Golden Glove, but his celebration with the award created some controversy in Qatar. After receiving the award, Martinez celebrated by holding the award to his groin area, much to the amusement of fans. He had also done a similar gesture after receiving the best goalkeeper award in Copa America 2021.

Explaining his gesture to La Red (Argentinian media outlet), Martinez revealed that he performed such a celebration as the French were booing him. "I did it because the French were booing me, pride doesn't go with me", he said.

"I dedicate the title to my family. I come from a very humble place. I went to England very young. I want to dedicate it to them", he further added.

In a tightly contested final, Argentina first took the lead in the 23rd-minute with Lionel Messi converting a penalty after Angel Di Maria was fouled in the French box. Then a quick counter in the 36th-minute extended their lead to 2-0, with Alexis MacAllister assisting Di Maria. In the second-half with the match nearing full-time, Kylian Mbappe staged a comeback for France and levelled proceedings within 97 seconds. In the 80th-minute, he scored a penalty after Kolo Muani was brought down in the Argentine box. Then a stunning volley in the 81st-minute made it 2-2.

In extra-time, it looked like Argentina had found the winner after Messi scored in the 108th-minute. But Mbappe struck once again to complete his hat-trick in the 118th-minute, after converting a penalty to make it 3-3. With the match entering penalties, Martinez came out on top to deny Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman as Argentina sealed a 4-2 shootout victory.