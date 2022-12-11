Ecstatic Regragui urges Morocco players, fans to keep dreaming of more history

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:51 pm

Related News

Ecstatic Regragui urges Morocco players, fans to keep dreaming of more history

"What's important for future generations is we've shown that it is possible for an African team to get to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?" an ecstatic Regragui told reporters. "In one press conference three or four matches ago, I was asked we could win the World Cup. And I said, 'Why not?' We can dream. Why shouldn't we dream? If you don't dream, you don't get anywhere. It doesn't cost you anything."

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Walid Regragui's dream of his Morocco team becoming Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists came true on Saturday but he said they can go even further in the tournament and continue making history as they seek to inspire future generations.

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the last four with a stunning 1-0 upset of Portugal, the latest scalp of their reputation-shredding run in Qatar that has broken new ground for the sport outside Europe and South America.

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering first-half header earned them the victory which sparked euphoric scenes at the Al Thumama Stadium and left them one game away from the World Cup final.

"What's important for future generations is we've shown that it is possible for an African team to get to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?" an ecstatic Regragui told reporters.

"In one press conference three or four matches ago, I was asked we could win the World Cup. And I said, 'Why not?' We can dream. Why shouldn't we dream? If you don't dream, you don't get anywhere. It doesn't cost you anything.

"European countries are used to winning the World Cup, so we're going to have to try and get in there, and go beyond ourselves."

Having already made a mockery of their unfancied status after topping a tough Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium, Morocco toppled Spain on penalties before taking down Portugal to continue their extraordinary run.

They will once again be up against European giants in their bid to rewrite history, taking on France or England, who play later, on Wednesday for a place in the final.

"The message I'm trying to get to the players is to be confident, go out there and give everything, and have no regrets. And they believed me," Regragui said.

"Of course it's great to come to the World Cup, to play those three group stage games. We have elite players, and we have a team that can win games at the World Cup. Sometimes you exaggerate things, but they actually believed it and they've now shown that they are capable of performing at this level."

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou added: "As our coach said, we're here to change the mentality. This feeling of inferiority, we need to get rid of it... The generation coming after us will now know that Moroccan players can create miracles."

Sports

Walid Regragui / Morocco Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

7h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

3h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

5h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

5h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

20h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points