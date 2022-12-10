Distraught Brazil rue what might have been

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
10 December, 2022, 02:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 02:13 am

Related News

Distraught Brazil rue what might have been

With Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic rightly named man of the match for a gargantuan performance, penalties were the last thing five-times champions Brazil wanted, and so it proved as Livakovic saved the first penalty -- from Rodrygo -- and Marquinhos slammed a post to seal Brazil’s fate.

Reuters
10 December, 2022, 02:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 02:13 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil's team of superstars were left ruing what might have been and flexing every sinew of stoicism on Friday after a heart-breaking World Cup quarter-final loss on penalties to Croatia which left them sobbing on the turf.

Minutes from the semi-finals after Neymar had smashed the ball into the roof of the net at the end of a sublime move in extra-time, they allowed Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic to fire home to level.

With Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic rightly named man of the match for a gargantuan performance, penalties were the last thing five-times champions Brazil wanted, and so it proved as Livakovic saved the first penalty -- from Rodrygo -- and Marquinhos slammed a post to seal Brazil's fate.

"It's difficult. You have to lift your head," Brazil captain Thiago Silva said. "I'm very proud of the boys and what we've done, but unfortunately, it's part of football. When we lose something important that we had as a goal, it hurts a lot.

"But now it's time to try to lift my head and carry on. There's no other alternative. I'm a guy that every time I fall, I get up."

Midfielder Casemiro, who scored for the five-times champions in the shootout, said: "We are sad, we are sure that everyone in the group gave their best.

"We were upset by the way it happened. It was in our hands, and it slipped away," he added, before reflecting philosophically: "Now it's time to keep calm and life must go on."

With two Brazil penalty misses, Neymar never got to take a spot kick, but coach Tite defended the decision to put Neymar fifth.

"The fifth is the decisive one," he told reporters. "There is more pressure, and the players who are better prepared should take this one."

Tite, who had previously said he was stepping down at the end of this tournament, railed at suggestions the Brazilians had been disorganised, telling one reporter: "Disorganised? It is because of you not because of me.

"I do not agree we were disorganised. We put high pressure at the front and tried to retain the game with Pedro.

"I respect the result. These things happen sometimes in football," he added, before defending his decision to return to the changing room and not stay on the pitch with his distraught players as they cried in the arena.

"When we also won different matches I did not stay on the field of play. Have you seen me celebrating in other instances?

"That's not my style. The players know how proud I am of their performance.

"Time will tell what my legacy is."

Sports / Football

Brazil Football Team / Croatia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

14h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

14h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

8h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

11h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos