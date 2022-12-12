Dave the cat heads to England after being adopted by Walker and Stones

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 12:28 pm

Related News

Dave the cat heads to England after being adopted by Walker and Stones

Qatar Animal Welfare Society have been paid around £2,000 by players to be microchipped and vaccinated.

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 12:28 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

England's hopes of lifting the World Cup might have been dashed but Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones did not want to leave Qatar completely empty-handed - hence they will be taking home a stray cat befriended by the team at their training base.

Qatar Animal Welfare Society have been paid around £2,000 by players to be microchipped and vaccinated.

The cat, who Stones named Dave, will have to spend four months in quarantine before he can be re-united with the City duo.

"He was just there one day, so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy," Walker told the FA's official media channel.

"Dave is welcome to the table ... Some people really don't like the cat, but I love him."

"First day we got there ... Dave pops out," Stones added.

"Every night he sat there waiting for his food."

England came up short against France on Saturday, who clinched a gutsy 2-1 quarter-final win.

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / England Football Team / Stray Cat / Qatar Stray Cat / Jon Stones / Kyle Walker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

1h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

1h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

2h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

16h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis