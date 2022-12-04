Can Senegal continue Africa’s surge against England?

Vying for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, England and last-16 opponents Senegal go head-to-head at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

After Gareth Southgate's side topped Group B by beating Wales, a first-ever meeting between the nations sees the Three Lions tackle the Lions of Teranga, who made it through to the knockout rounds thanks to a crucial intervention from their captain.

Senegal should not lack in that most precious of commodities either, as they arrived in the Middle East as African champions and have since negotiated safe passage to the knockout phase for just a second time.

Edging out Ecuador in a winner-takes-all contest, they were indebted to captain Kalidou Koulibaly for his 70th-minute winner at Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday.

The centre-back's controlled volley was required after Ismaila Sarr's first-half penalty had been equalised by their South American opponents, but Aliou Cisse's side ultimately backed up a victory over Qatar. The latter result came after a disappointing loss to the Netherlands in their first fixture.

Cisse, supported by assistant El Hadji Diouf - another hero of Senegal's legendary 2002 campaign - now aims to lead his nation into the quarter-finals by upsetting a talented England side and perhaps setting up an emotional re-match with France, who they slayed in the finals' opening game 20 years ago.

The former Birmingham City midfielder may be without star man Sadio Mane in Qatar, but since his appointment in 2015 has nurtured a spirited and tactically aware squad - the bulk of which lifted a first Africa Cup of Nations trophy after winning the final on penalties back in February.

While African teams have lost eight of nine World Cup knockout matches against European opponents to date - the sole exception being a Senegalese win over Sweden - if it comes to spot-kicks the Lions of Teranga could therefore have a distinct edge over their English counterparts, who have so often seen shootouts result in painful failure.

If Senegal do pull off a huge upset, it will mark the first time they have won three games at a single World Cup, having also won two en route to the last eight in 2002.

Players to Watch

England: Jude Bellingham

At 19 years and 153 days, Bellingham became the second-youngest player to reach 20 caps in England's 3-0 win over Wales and dominated the midfield in doing so.

He won possession seven times, tied with John Stones for the most of any player in the game, and had a passing accuracy of 90 per cent. However, Senegal's midfield has more depth and more talent than that of Wales, and this game promises to be a sterner test of his undoubted quality.

Senegal: Ismaila Sarr

The Lions of Teranga have had five different goalscorers at this World Cup, but Sarr may be the one of whom England will be the most wary.

He scored from the penalty spot against Ecuador and also had the most touches in their box (five) and played more passes into the final third than any other player (13), with eight of them accurate.

Firmly in the shop window having missed out on a move away from Championship side Watford before the season, this is a huge opportunity for Sarr to impress.

Prediction

England and Senegal may be meeting each other for the first time, but Stats Perform's AI supercomputer has little doubt about the way this one will go.

The Three Lions, who have never lost in their seven World Cup meetings with African opposition, are given a 63.5 percent shot of prevailing.

Senegal are considerable underdogs at 13.8 percent, with a draw that would force extra time or penalties a more realistic outcome at 22.7 percent.