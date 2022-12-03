Cameroon first African nation to beat Brazil in World Cup, but Tite's men top Group G

Vincent Aboubakar fired Cameroon to a last-gasp 1-0 win over Brazil before being sent off on Friday, but it was not enough to save the Indomitable Lions from an early World Cup exit – or to prevent the Selecao from topping Group G. This was the first time an African country beat Brazil in a World Cup match.

Tite's men were on top for most of the game but a late header from Vincent Aboubakar sealed Brazil's first defeat of the winter. Thankfully, it ultimately meant nothing as Switzerland failed to make up the goal difference in their win over Serbia.

Brazil's first real chance came from Gabriel Martinelli, who rose highest to meet a cross with an excellent header that drew a fantastic save from goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

Fred then acrobatically fired over the bar in a first half that was bereft of real chances but completely dominated by Brazil up until the dying moments, when Bryan Mbeumo's header was excellently clawed away by Ederson - the first attempt on goal Brazil have conceded at the entire tournament.

The second half began with another glimpse of goal for Cameroon. This time, Aboubakar found an inch of space and fired on the turn, but his effort ultimately went wide of Ederson's post.

Straight down the other end, a bit of penalty box pinball gave Gabriel Jesus a half-sight of goal, but the Arsenal striker couldn't get enough on his stretching effort to pose any real threat.

Gabriel Martinelli also had a nice curling effort saved by Epassy, who was then called on to keep out Eder Militao from a corner, with the second half providing more entertainment inside ten minutes than the entire first half offered up.

Things inevitably cooled down before substitute Olivier Ntcham's low drive from range stung the gloves of Ederson inside the final 15 minutes.

Bruno Guimaraes thought he was going to win it late on as he got to Raphinha's low cross on the six-yard line, but young Christopher Wooh threw himself at the shot to save his side.

In stoppage time, Cameroon popped up with a shock winner as Aboubakar headed past Ederson and received his second yellow card for celebrating wildly. Unfortunately, Switzerland's victory over Serbia meant it counted for nothing as the African side had to settle for third place.

Brazil should have equalised in the dying embers through Bruno Guimaraes, who couldn't control his volley and ended up ballooning his effort from just a few yards out.

However, the result was ultimately immaterial as Switzerland clung on to beat Serbia 3-2 in the group's other game, ensuring Brazil topped the pool and sealing Cameroon's elimination.