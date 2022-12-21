Buenos Aires goes berserk in World champions Messi and Co's homecoming parade

FIFA World Cup 2022

AFP
21 December, 2022, 01:10 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 01:40 am

Buenos Aires goes berserk in World champions Messi and Co's homecoming parade

After arriving home from Qatar in the early hours of the morning, the players set out from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on a 30-kilometer (20-mile) journey to the center of city at 11:45 am (1445 GMT), television picture showed.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes as Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began an open-top bus parade through the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France.

Throngs of revelers wearing the national team's blue and white replica shirts and draped in flags sang, danced and set off fireworks, with many camping out all night to secure spots along the route.

After arriving home from Qatar in the early hours of the morning, the players set out in morning from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on a 30-kilometer (20-mile) journey to the Obelsik monument in the center of city.

The parade began at a walking pace and after two hours, the bus had not yet covered six kilometers.

Players had been given a taste of what was to come on when tens of thousands of people lined the route from the international airport to their brief overnight stop.

"This trophy that we won is also for all those that did not manage to win it in previous World Cups we played, such as Brazil 2014," Messi said on social media, referring to the team that lost 1-0 to Germany in the title match eight years ago.

He also paid tribute to current and past team-mates, and backroom staff.

"Thank you from the heart! Come on Argentina!" added Messi.

Tuesday has been declared a public holiday for the celebrations.

Argentina Football Team / FIFA World Cup 2022

