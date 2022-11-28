Brazil vs Switzerland: Again draw?

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 03:27 pm

Switzerland&#039;s Steven Zuber scores their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Switzerland's Steven Zuber scores their first goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Brazil and Switzerland are facing off against each other on Monday (28 November) in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The two teams have locked horns in two previous World Cups – in 1950 and 2018; both matches ended in a draw, according to the Sports Mole.  

In the 1950 World Cup Brazil and Switzerland had to settle for a share of the spoils following a 2-2 draw.

During that match, Alfredo and Baltazar scored goals for Brazil, while Fatton scored two goals for Switzerland.

After the match of 1950, there was a string of seven consecutive international friendlies between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil claimed three wins, and Switzerland secured two.

The two teams again met during the 2018 World Cup, and the result was a 1-1 draw.  Philippe Coutinho and Steven Zuber were the goalscorers for their countries.

However, neither player will feature this time around having both failed to make the cut for their respective countries.

Given the history of resulting in a draw whenever Brazil and Switzerland played against each other, one can't help but wonder if Monday's group stage match between them will also be a draw.

 

