Brazil take 2-0 lead against Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 01:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 02:33 am

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Brazil&#039;s Neymar in action with Serbia&#039;a Nikola Milenkovic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Brazil's Neymar in action with Serbia'a Nikola Milenkovic REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Serbia were sturdy at the back to keep the game scoreless at half time against Brazil in their FIFA World Cup match in Qatar.

As the second half began, Brazil's Richarlison scored a goal at 63 minutes and another stunning one at 73 minutes.

Brazil began their Qatar 2022 campaign against Serbia as tournament favourites and with high hopes.

Raphinha had probably the best chance of the half while Neymar and Vinicius also had their chances. Casemiro also went for goal from distance but none of it found the back of the net. Chances have been few to come by for Serbia, with Brazil goalkeeper Allison having to come out once to catch the ball from a cross by Dusan Tadic. 

The Selecao have won a record five World Cups, though not since 2002 – when beating Germany 2-0 in the final – have they lifted the most famous trophy of them all.

Since then, Brazil have reached the semi-final only once and have suffered three quarter-final exits, including four years ago at the hands of Belgium.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Serbia&#039;a Nikola Milenkovic in action with Brazil&#039;s Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Serbia'a Nikola Milenkovic in action with Brazil's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

As an independent nation, Serbia have been eliminated in the group stage in all three World Cup appearances, but they qualified this year unbeaten in their eight qualifiers.

