Brazil great Ronaldo believes Mbappe can emerge as the best player of World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

Brazil great Ronaldo believes Mbappe can emerge as the best player of World Cup

The remaining two sides have the most odds of reaching the finals, considering the reputation they hold. Not just that both Argentina and France also have a star studded line-up, which include the likes of modern era greats in the form of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 06:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar has reached its business end and we now stand just three matches away, excluding the third place tie, from knowing who will be crowned the world champions. The teams in fray are South American giants Argentina, who will be meeting previous edition's runners-up Croatia in the final four. In the second semis, we'll see Morocco, who are enjoying a dream run, lock horns with defending champions France.

All the four teams have been impressive, with both Croatia and Morocco reaching the final four despite being pooled in the same group. For Croatia all eyes will be on their main man Luka Modric, who was breathtaking in the quarterfinal tie against Brazil.

Morocco, on the other hand, have been the surprise package of this edition. The team topped Group F, which also had star studded Belgium and Canada. They then went to stun Spain in the round of 16 and then secured a 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarterfinal.

The remaining two sides have the most odds of reaching the finals, considering the reputation they hold. Not just that both Argentina and France also have a star studded line-up, which include the likes of modern era greats in the form of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Both the stars, who represent Paris Saint Germain in club competitions, have shown their spark and the fans will be hoping to see both in the finals.

Ahead of the semifinals, the first of which will be played on Tuesday night, 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazário passed a massive prediction on who could finish as the best player of the ongoing edition. The Brazilian legend, who had scored the highest number of goals in the 2002 edition played in Japan and South Korea, believes Mbappe can emerge as the best player of the tournament and also explained the possible reasons behind his pick.

"He can be the best player of the World Cup. He has natural talent, having the experience of winning the last World Cup. He keeps improving," Ronaldo was quoted as saying in a tweet by renowned football journalist Samindra Kunti.

Meanwhile, both Messi and Mbappe are leading the goal scoring charts, with the French forward leading the tally by one goal. Mbappe has so far scored five goals, while Messi has netted four times. Olivier Giroud stands third in the list and has the same number of goals as Messi.

Sports / Football

Ronaldo Nazario / Kylian Mbappe / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

2h | TBS Stories
Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

2h | TBS SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

2h | TBS SPORTS
Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis