Brazil expected to knock Croatia out

Brazil will endeavour to keep their hopes of lifting a record-extending sixth world title alive when they lock horns with Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup at Education City Stadium on Friday.

The Selecao sent out a statement to the rest of the tournament when they breezed past South Korea in the last 16, while the Checkered Ones were pushed all the way by Japan before edging through on penalties.

The Brazilian flair and swagger that football fans across the globe are accustomed to when watching the five-time world champions was on show on Monday, as Tite's side sambaed their way into the quarter-finals courtesy of a 4-1 victory over South Korea in the last 16.

The Selecao raced into a four-goal lead within the first 36 minutes with Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all on the scoresheet, before a stunning consolation strike from Paik Seung-ho gave the South Korean supporters something to cheer in the final 15 minutes.

Richarlison had already scored a goal-of-the-tournament contender with an acrobatic effort in the group stage, but he now has another to his name after finishing off an outrageously skilful team goal that epitomises Brazilian football and proves why Tite's side have the credentials to go all the way in Qatar.

Brazil are oozing confidence at present and they are now preparing for their seventh successive World Cup quarter-final, but they will be wary of their recent record at this stage of the competition. The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups, losing to European trio France, Netherlands and Belgium in 2006, 2010 and 2018 respectively.

Since beating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final, Brazil have lost each of their last five knockout matches against European nations in the competition. However, the Selecao have never lost in four previous meetings with Croatia, while the 1-0 group-stage loss to Cameroon last week is their only defeat in their last 19 internationals which bodes well heading into Friday's clash.

With his goal, meanwhile, Neymar matched Pele and Ronaldo as the third Brazil player to score at three different World Cups.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is also just one short of matching Pele's record goal haul of 77 for Brazil.

"Achieving marks is a great source of pride," Neymar said.

"I reached numbers that I would never have imagined reaching, that's always very good. It makes me very happy."

The South Americans are looking to reach the World Cup semi-final for the ninth time, with only Germany (12) doing so more often.

Players to Watch

Brazil: Neymar

Neymar has been involved in 15 goals in his last 11 appearances for Brazil in all competitions (eight goals, seven assists), with each of his last six goals for the national side coming from the penalty spot.

Last time out against South Korea, he became the first Brazil player on record (since 1966) to both score and provide an assist at three different World Cup tournaments.

After suffering an ankle injury against Serbia in the opening game, he missed the following group matches versus Switzerland and Cameroon.

He needs one more goal to draw level with Pele (77 goals) as the leading men's goalscorer in Brazilian national team history.

Croatia: Luka Modric

Real Madrid star Luka Modric was not on the pitch as Croatia progressed past Japan on penalties in the last 16, but if Zlatko Dalic's team are to beat Brazil, the 37-year-old will surely be crucial.

Modric has played 16 times in the FIFA World Cup for Croatia overall, two more than any other player. He will go up against former Madrid club-mate Casemiro, and will need the assistance of Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, but if Modric can wield his influence, Croatia have a chance.

Prediction

Croatia have lost four of their five World Cup games against South American sides, with the exception being a 3-0 win over Argentina in 2018. Two of those four defeats have been against Brazil – 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 in 2014.

Despite getting to the final in Russia, Croatia have been handed only an 11.5% of victory by Opta's match prediction model, which has Brazil as the favourites with 68.2%. There is a 20.3% chance of a draw, and the game going to penalties to decide who advances to the semi-finals in Qatar.