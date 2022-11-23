Biggest upsets of Football World Cup 

Ritsu Doan reels away in celebration after scoring Japan's first goal of the match CREDIT: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

After Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, now Japan staged another miraculous upset in World Cup 2022 beating powerhouse Germany 2-1.

On the second consecutive day, an Asian underdog toppled a mighty opponent on the world stage.

Here are some of the most shocking outcomes of Football World Cup including this year.

Japan:2 - Germany:1 (2022)

Another Asian country caused yet another shock at the Fifa World Cup 2022 as Japan beat Germany by 2-1 just a day after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina by the same scoreline.

Second-half goals from Asano and Doan saw Japan come from behind after Ilkay Gundogan scored one from the penalty in the first half.

Ritsu Doan scored first for Japan in the 75th minute after Neuer only palmed a Minamino shot straight into the feat of Doan, who slotted it home.

Asano plucked a long ball out of the air with ease and ran towards the German goal leaving their defence in his wake. He smashed it in from close range leaving Neuer helpless.

This is the first time that Japan have beaten Germany in international football.

Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia:2 - Argentina:1 (2022)

Pre-tournament favourites Argentina conceded a shock defeat against a spirited Saudi Arabia unit in a Group C encounter at the Lusail Stadium. 1-0 up at halftime, Argentina conceded two in the second half and could not find the net despite getting tantalisingly close a few times.

After remaining unbeaten for as long as 36 international games, Messi-led team has succumbed to an unlikely defeat by 2-1.

A true World Cup shock that will go down in the annals of time!

South Korea:2 - 0:Germany (2018)

Some of the World Cup's biggest upsets were when the defending champions were beaten in the first round and 2018 was no different.

Germany came into their final group match needing a win to progress. South Korea were playing for pride as they were all but out.

But deep into injury time, South Korea scored two goals, making it the first time since 1938 that Germany didn't make it past the first stage.

France:0 - 1:Senegal (2002)

The opening game of the 2002 World Cup promised to be an interesting match. However, football experts and France did not anticipate what a planned strategy Senegal had against the French attack.

Speed of El Hadji Diouf and a 30th-minute goal from Papa Bouba Diop, and Senegal found themselves on top of the group at the end of 90 minutes.

France's journey ended after another loss and a draw. Senegal went on to become the second African country to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Cameroon:1 - 0:Argentina (1990)

Cameroon that year were the only sub-Saharan African country at the World Cup in Italy.

the Cameroonians grew in confidence as the game went on without any damage against them by the then-defending Champion Argentina.

Halfway into the second half, Francois Omam-Biyik latched on to a free kick and headed his side into a lead that would stand until the final whistle.

However, despite the defeat, Argentina managed to get all the way to the final in that tournament against Germany.

North Korea:1 - 0:Italy (1966)

Italy were held together on the pitch by midfielder Giacomo Bulgarelli. However, he was injured during the match halfway, reducing the Italian side to 10 as substitutions were not allowed at the time.

Seven minutes later, Pak Doo Ik scored a goal that won his team, which barely made it to the world cup, the match and knocked out the then two-time world champions.

West Germany:3 - 2:Hungary (1954)

Hungary joined the Switzerland World Cup as favourites and lived up to their fame by beating South Korea 9-0 and thrashing West Germany 8-3 in previous matches.

The two sides met again in the final. Hungary scored two goals in the first half and was seemingly on the track like the first match until the opponents scored two.

The match was until the 84th minute when Helmut Rahn scored his second goal. The West German comeback against one of the best teams in football history was dubbed "The Miracle of Bern".

USA:1 - 0:England (1950)

The post World War II England team was among the favourites expected to lift the trophy as it made its World Cup debut.

The US team, on the other hand, were part-timers, including a dishwasher, a mailman and a teacher. The ragtag group practised together for just one day before attending the World Cup in Brazil.

The US team in an unbelievable feat beat England 1:0 staging one of the biggest upsets in football history.