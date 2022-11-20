With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup

Reuters
20 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 05:54 pm
Football fans queue before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel November 20, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Football fans queue before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel November 20, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Balloons in the national colours of Israel and Qatar festooned the departure gate for the first commercial flight between the countries on Sunday, permitted by Doha for fans of the World Cup despite the absence of formal bilateral relations.

The passengers' excitement was mainly at being able to attend the soccer tournament - for which Israel did not qualify - with such surprising ease. But several also voiced hope that the temporary non-stop connections would clear the way to fuller detente between the Gulf emirate and Israel.

They were issued contact cards for a discreet Israeli consular delegation sent ahead to provide emergency support - a reminder of their current semi-recognised status in Qatar, which is close to Iran and has hosted leaders of Palestinian Hamas.

"There were a few concerns, I cannot deny that," said Sagi Ashkevitz, who was flying out with three friends to his second World Cup.

"But in the end, the idea of watching (Argentina forward Lionel) Messi for the last time, together with the idea that we are actually making history, overcame all of the concerns, and we are happy to be a part of it."

At least 10,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches, most of them coming through third countries. Those boarding the TUS Airways plane at Ben Gurion Airport had originally been told they would have a brief stopover in Cyprus.

But they got a non-stop three-hour connection instead, thanks to a deal announced by FIFA last week which it described as allowing Palestinians as well as Israelis to fly direct.

While Sunday's passengers including both Israeli Jews and Arabs, there was no one from the Palestinian territories. According to Gabriel Mizrahi, CEO of ticketing agent Tiktik, this was due to having booked the flight in May, when his Palestinian clients preferred indirect routes through neighbouring Jordan.

Six more Tel Aviv-Doha flights for the World Cup have been approved so far, Mizrahi said. Return tickets cannot be bought separately, he said - a means of ensuring that those who fly back are the same passengers cleared by Ben Gurion security.

At least two of the fans said they would attend matches in which Israel's arch-foes Iran were playing.

"I'm going to sit on the Iranian side of the stadium," said Shlomi Lakash, wearing a baseball cap whose colour - Islamic green - he joked would help him blend in. "God is with me."

Riad Ziadna, a member of Israel's Arab minority who held a soccer ball as he stood in the check-in line, said he believed the World Cup would be "the starter's pistol for coexistence all over the Middle East".

Sports

Israel-Qatar flight / Qatar World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

7h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

8h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

20h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

22h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday