Saudi Arabia today defeated Argentina 2-1, causing one of the biggest upsets of World Cup history. Lionel Messi and his team lost in the first match of the group stage and were dealt a heavy blow.

However, this is not the first time. Argentina started the World Cup journey by losing the first match six times before. In one such tournament, they even managed to reach the finals.

Argentina was the runner-up in the first World Cup in 1930 but they were eliminated after losing 2-3 to Sweden in the first match of the next 1934 World Cup. Then in 1958, they lost 1-3 to West Germany in the first match. Then in the first match of the 1974 World Cup, Albicestes again lost 2-3 to Poland. In the first match of the 1982 World Cup, they lost to Belgium 0-1.

Then came the year 1990, Italy World Cup. In the opening match defending champion Argentina faced Africa's Cameroon. Argentina was led by the legendary Maradona. Although the Argentina team was not as strong as it was in 1986 but was ahead of Cameroon in every aspect on paper.

On 8 June, Cameroon and Argentina played the first match of the World Cup at the San Siro stadium in Italy. Argentina played aggresively in the first half despite failing to score a goal.

The upset came about in the second half when Cameroon scored. In the 67th minute of the match, Cameroon took the lead in the match with Omam-Bayuk's goal.

After that, the big guns of Argentina including Maradona, Canizia, and Buruchagara tried hard together for the rest of the match, but could not crack the defence of Cameroon.

Finally, the defending champion Argentina started the World Cup journey by losing 1-0 in the first match of the 1990 World Cup. However, losing the first match later seemed to be a blessing in disguise for Maradona and co.

Argentina barely managed to reach the second round after finishing third in the group. After that, Maradona's army reached the final by defeating strong opponents one after another.

However, Argentina could not bring home the World Cup for the second time in a row after losing to West Germany. Many people think that Argentina was "forced" to lose in that match.

So, Argentina fans can hope for lifting the Qatar World Cup this time as have tasted defeat in the first match of the group stage! Who knows, maybe the Messi army can be seen in the final this year too.