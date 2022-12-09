Argentina slightly ahead against The Netherlands

A mouthwatering World Cup 2022 quarter-final which promises goals takes place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday evening, as the Netherlands do battle with Argentina.

Louis van Gaal's men overcame the USA 3-1 to book their spot in the last eight, while the South American champions got the better of Australia 2-1 to keep their hopes of glory alive.

The script had been written for Lionel Messi to end his knockout hoodoo in his 1,000th career match, and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finally scored his first non-group stage World Cup goal in trademark Messi fashion against Australia, who did not go down waving the white flag.

The Paris Saint-Germain veteran found the back of the net with a low finish before Julian Alvarez robbed Mathew Ryan of the ball for Argentina's second - much to the amusement of the goalkeeper's Copenhagen rival Kamil Grabara - before Craig Goodwin's deflected strike gave Australia dreams of an improbable turnaround.

The Socceroos very nearly did the unthinkable through Newcastle United-bound teenager Garang Kuol in the final few seconds, but Emiliano Martinez produced a vital save to send Argentina through to the last eight, albeit in very nervy fashion.

Argentina most recently progressed from the quarter-finals in 2014 en route to finishing as runners-up, but they had lost their last three ties in the last eight before that in 1998, 2006 and 2010, and their hopes of glory have ended at the hands of European teams nine times in a row since the inaugural 1930 edition.

History, therefore, does not favour Lionel Scaloni's men, but a 13-game scoring streak in all competitions does, and La Albiceleste would do well to wrap Messi up in cotton wool as they attempt to end a barren streak in previous meetings with the Dutch.

Indeed, Argentina have failed to score in each of their last three matches versus the Netherlands, who have held La Albiceleste to two 0-0 draws in their most recent two World Cup meetings - winning the 2014 semi-final on spot kicks - but the last thing that the Qatar tournament needs is yet another goalless affair.

The main question for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is whether to start again with a 4-3-3 formation or switch to the 3-5-2 they finished with against Australia.

If it's the former, it may see a return to the starting line-up for Angel Di Maria, if he can prove his fitness. If Scaloni opts for a three-man defence, then Lisandro Martinez will be included at the expense of Papu Gomez. A three-man defence might give Argentina the opportunity to match up directly against the Netherlands' formation, and could be a way to thwart the rampaging Denzel Dumfries who score one and assisted two in their last 16 win. The team news will be revealing as to how Scaloni will look to play tactically.

Players to Watch

Netherlands: Memphis Depay

Depay has been the Netherlands' creative hub, not just in Qatar, but for many months.

The Barcelona attacker has been involved in 34 goals in his last 30 appearances for the Netherlands in all competitions, scoring 24 and assisting 10. He netted the opener against USA, setting the tone for what was a solid performance, and looks like a real threat up front with Cody Gakpo. Nicolas Otamendi and the rest of the South American's defence will have their hands full.

Argentina: Julian Alvarez

Having started the tournament behind Lautaro Martinez for their group stages match against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, Alvarez has emerged as the main foil for Lionel Messi.

Alvarez has scored in each of his two World Cup starts for the South Americans. First against Poland and then against Australia. Only three Argentina players have scored in their first three; Guillermo Stabile in 1930, Oreste Corbatta in 1958 and Hernan Crespo in 2006. If he starts and scores in this match, at 22 years and 312 days of age, he'd be the youngest to score in his first three World Cup starts since Peru's Teofilo Cubillas in 1970 (21y 94d).

Prediction

Argentina's odds of a victory are 44.2%. according to Opta's supercomputer.

The Netherlands are rated at 27.1% chance with a draw coming in at 28.7%.

The last two World Cup head to heads between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final (Argentina progressing on penalties).