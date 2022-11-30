Argentina coach says he will back Brazil if his team bow out of the World Cup

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni has said that he will support Brazil if his team fails to make it to the next round at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Scaloni said he is happy Brazil have secured their passage to the last 16. He appealed to a shared South American identity despite the historic rivalry between the two nations, reports Marca.

"As for Brazil, I am happy Brazil are through, I am a big fan of South American football, and whoever says differently is mistaken. If Argentina aren't there, I would prefer a South American [team] to win. I have great friends in Brazil. They've won two games and I congratulate them for it," he said.

Argentina must beat Poland to be relatively sure of going through to the last 16.

Scaloni said he will be staying true to the style Argentina have been playing so far.