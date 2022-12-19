The amazing similarities between the 2002 and 2022 World Cups

It took two decades and two World Cups in Asia to have two South American teams breaking the dominance of the European teams in the World Cup.

But that's not where all the similarities between the 2002 and the 2022 World Cup end.

Let's take a closer look.

Ronaldo and Messi's redemption arc completed

In the 1998 World Cup final, Brazil lost against France and their talisman, Ronaldo played that match without being fully fit.

One of the best players in the world at that time and the youngest player to win the Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo was destined for great things and if he didn't have injuries shortening his career, he would have been up there in the GOAT debate.

He got his redemption in 2002 when he took Brazil to World Cup glory, being the top-scorer and scoring in the final.

Similarly, for Lionel Messi, he failed to win his team the final in 2014 but eight years later, he scored twice and also score in penalties to finish as his team's top-scorer and the best player in the tournament.

Having won everything there is at club level and countless individual records, including a record seven Ballons d'Or, this was the one thing missing from Messi's illustrious career.

And now, he has it all, putting an end to the GOAT debate.

Asian and African teams do well

In 2002, the co-hosts South Korea and Japan, both reached the knockout stages of the World Cup despite them not being fancied to do so ahead of the tournament.

South Korea went on to reach the semi-finals in fact, defeating teams like Italy and Spain on the way.

Among African teams, Senegal defeated defending champions France in the group stages and eventually went all the way to the quarter-finals.

Similarly, in this World Cup, South Korea and Japan did well and reached the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Korea got a last-gasp winner against one of the tournament favourites - Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal - to reach the knockouts in dramatic fashion.

Japan too were amazing in the group stages defeating former champions Germany and Spain and just like in 2002, they were knocked out in the round of 16.

Senegal also reached the knockout stages this time though they could not go past England in the round of 16.

But it's Morocco that created history by being the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup with players like Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi giving them wins over teams like Spain and Portugal in the knockouts and Belgium in the group stages.

Two underdogs play for third place

In 2002, the two semi-finals had Turkey and South Korea in it, which no one could have predicted at the beginning of the tournament.

Turkey, in fact, were one of the best teams that year with the likes of Hakan Sukur, Hasan Sas and Rustu Recber and they defeated teams like Japan and Senegal on the way to the semi-final against Brazil.

South Korea and Turkey battled it out for the third place, which Turkey eventually won, despite the Asian team having the majority of the crowd support that tournament.

Similarly, this year, Morocco and Croatia battled for third place and few had them playing in the semi-finals.

Croatia had reached the final last World Cup but they were not among the favourites this time.

However, with Luka Modric still going strong at 37, and ample support from players like Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Livakovic, Croatia got a victory over tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-final.

And like in 2002, the wildly supported team Morocco, were on the losing side in the third-place playoff.