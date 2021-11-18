FIFA World Cup 2022: The national teams who have qualified so far

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in the months of November and December of the next year. This tournament will include a total of 32 teams from six confederations. The main event will feature 13 national teams from Europe, followed by 5 from Africa, 4/5 from Asia and South America, 3/4 from CONCACAF, and 0.5/1 from Oceania. Thirteen nations have already qualified for the World Cup, with the remaining teams to be confirmed within March. Let's take a look at who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

Qualified Teams for FIFA World Cup 2022

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will kick off in one year, with 13 teams out of 32 securing their spots in the main tournament. The majority of them are from Europe, with two from South America and the host Qatar. No teams from Africa, Asia, Concacaf, or Oceania have qualified yet.

The following countries have qualified for next year's event

Teams Confederation Serbia (Group A winner, UEFA) Spain (Group B winner, UEFA) Switzerland (Group C winner, UEFA) France (Group D winner, UEFA) Belgium (Group E winner, UEFA) Denmark (Group F winner, UEFA) The Netherlands (Group G winner, UEFA) Croatia (Group H winner, UEFA) England (Group I winner, UEFA) Germany (Group J winner, UEFA) Brazil (One of the top four teams in the CONMEBOL) Argentina (One of the top four teams in the CONMEBOL)

Scenarios of qualification in all confederations for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

There are still 19 spots available for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Let's look at the overall World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios.

Africa

The third round of African World Cup qualifiers will feature Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Five of the 10 teams in this round will advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Asia

Iran and South Korea are in a solid position in Group A of the third round. Iran lead the standings with 16 points, followed by South Korea with 14 points. They are the favorites to qualify for the World Cup 2022. Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia are battling it out in Group B for a spot in the World Cup. Saudi Arabia are now in first place with 16 points, followed by Japan (12 points), and Australia (11 points). A play-off will be held between the two third-place teams.

Europe

With ten national teams having already qualified, only three slots remain in the UEFA zone. Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland, and North Macedonia are the ten runner-up teams in each group, with two teams via the Nations League Austria and the Czech Republic will compete in a playoff round for a spot in the main event.

Conmebol

Ecuador (23 points), Colombia (17 points), and Peru (17 points) are all in great shape to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Chile (16 points), Uruguay (16 points), Bolivia (15 points), and Paraguay (13 points) are still in contention, but with only four games remaining, securing a top-four finish will be extremely difficult. The fifth-place team will play an inter-confederation play-off.

Concacaf

The real contenders for a spot in next year's World Cup are Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Panama. The top three teams in the points standings will advance to the main event, while the fourth-place team will compete in a play-off.

Oceania

The Oceania region will compete in a qualifying competition, with the winner advancing to an inter-confederation play-off for a World Cup place.

Bottom Line

Some of the most anticipated teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, few top teams have struggled in the qualifying round. From Europe, Italy and Portugal will have to compete in the qualifying round, and they are at risk of missing out on a place in the main tournament. Uruguay and Chile are in a perilous position in South America. These two teams may not be able to compete in the Qatar World Cup in 2022. There will be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the World Cup qualifiers.