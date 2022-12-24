FIFA task force finds no signs of match fixing in Qatar World Cup

The Integrity Task Force scrutinised all 64 matches played at the 2022 World Cup finals to spot any irregularity or match manipulation attempt.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FIFA has revealed that there is not indication of match 'manipulation' across the 64 games played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Integrity Task Force scrutinised all 64 matches played at the 2022 World Cup finals to spot any irregularity or match manipulation attempt. They had a close eye on legal betting markets, conducted multi-jurisdictional inquiries, and reviewed surveillance of competition venues as checks to prevent any threat of match fixing. The task force has now submitted its report and has claimed that no such cases were identified.

The establishment of the task force enabled FIFA to monitor both the betting markets and in-game action in real time at every World Cup match. They were working in tandem with the Qatar Safety & Security Operations Committee, the Council of Europe and its Group of Copenhagen, INTERPOL, the Global Lottery Monitoring System, Sportradar, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Betting Integrity Association. Moreover, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States had also joined the group as a preparational exercise for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA says it will continue to work with the members of the Integrity Task Force in future tournaments, including the 2023 Women's World Cup.

