FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

Sports

AFP
21 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 04:50 pm

Related News

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

Qatar had already overtaken Russia 2018 when just over 2.4 million tickets were sold.

AFP
21 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

Nearly three million World Cup tickets have been sold, FIFA said Sunday, as the governing body's president revealed the tournament had helped push revenues over the past four years to a record $7.5 billion.

A FIFA spokesman told AFP that 2.95 million tickets had been sold up to Sunday's opening day.

The start of the World Cup has led to a surge of interest in the 64 matches over 29 days despite negative publicity over Qatar's hosting.

Queues have built up outside the FIFA ticket centre in Doha and fans report long waits to get onto the official online ticket platform.

Qatar had already overtaken Russia 2018 when just over 2.4 million tickets were sold.

The spokesman said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Britain, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the top markets.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told a conference earlier that the world body's four-year revenues were estimated to hit $7.5 billion by the end of the year.

Revenues are more than $1 billion higher than predicted four years ago.

Infantino told the 211 member associations that the "amazing figures" came "in spite of Covid, in spite of different crises around the world".

Infantino is set to be re-elected unopposed at a congress in March after no rivals came forward in time to force an election.

He said new rules regulating football agents would be announced this year.

Infantino also said he wanted to see more games between national teams from different regions and a bigger Club World Cup. "We have some good ideas," he added.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / fifa / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

34m | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

7h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

19h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

21h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'