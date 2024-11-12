FIFA president to join Youth Festival in Bangladesh in January
Infantino accepted an invitation extended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who briefed him on the festival’s goals and sought his support in bringing renowned women's football teams to Bangladesh for the event
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he will join the youth festival set to be held in Bangladesh in January.
Infantino accepted an invitation extended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who briefed him on the festival's goals and sought his support in bringing renowned women's football teams to Bangladesh for the event.
The FIFA President was among several global leaders and key officials who met Prof Yunus on the sidelines of COP29 today (12 November).