FIFA president to join Youth Festival in Bangladesh in January

Sports

UNB
12 November, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 03:10 pm

Related News

FIFA president to join Youth Festival in Bangladesh in January

Infantino accepted an invitation extended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who briefed him on the festival’s goals and sought his support in bringing renowned women's football teams to Bangladesh for the event

UNB
12 November, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 03:10 pm
Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Photo: Collected
Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Photo: Collected

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he will join the youth festival set to be held in Bangladesh in January.

Infantino accepted an invitation extended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who briefed him on the festival's goals and sought his support in bringing renowned women's football teams to Bangladesh for the event.

The FIFA President was among several global leaders and key officials who met Prof Yunus on the sidelines of COP29 today (12 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

fifa / President / Chief Adviser Dr Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

23h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

1h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

1h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

2h | Videos
SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

2h | Videos