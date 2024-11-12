FIFA president to join Youth Festival in Bangladesh in January

Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Photo: Collected

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he will join the youth festival set to be held in Bangladesh in January.

Infantino accepted an invitation extended by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who briefed him on the festival's goals and sought his support in bringing renowned women's football teams to Bangladesh for the event.

The FIFA President was among several global leaders and key officials who met Prof Yunus on the sidelines of COP29 today (12 November).