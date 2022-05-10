Fifa orders Brazil and Argentina to play abandoned World Cup qualifier

Sports

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

Fifa orders Brazil and Argentina to play abandoned World Cup qualifier

Fifa had also fined Brazil's FA (CBF) and Argentina's Football Association (AFA) 500,000 Swiss francs and 200,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for their failure to ensure "order and safety".

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:22 pm
Fifa orders Brazil and Argentina to play abandoned World Cup qualifier

The Fifa Appeal Committee ruled on Monday that the abandoned World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina must be replayed after considering the appeals filed by the countries' football associations.

The qualifier in September was suspended just minutes after kickoff when Brazilian health officials invaded the pitch to stop Argentina's England-based players from playing, saying they had breached the country's Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Both teams have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, with Brazil topping the South American standings and Argentina finishing second.

But soccer's governing body Fifa had ruled in February that the match must be replayed.

"After analysing the submissions of both parties and considering all circumstances of the case, the Appeal Committee confirmed that the match would be replayed," Fifa said in a statement.

"(It) also upheld the fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,322) that was imposed on both associations as a result of the abandonment."

Fifa had also fined Brazil's FA (CBF) and Argentina's Football Association (AFA) 500,000 Swiss francs and 200,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for their failure to ensure "order and safety".

However, the Appeal Committee said it had decided to reduce the fine on the CBF by 250,000 Swiss francs while the fine on the AFA had been reduced by 100,000 Swiss francs.

Last month the AFA had said they would take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Brazil and Argentina are also set to meet in a friendly international at Melbourne Cricket Ground in June.

Football

Argentina Football Team / Brazil Football Team / fifa / FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

4h | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

5h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

17h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021