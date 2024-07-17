Fifa investigating video of Argentina players' celebrations after France alleges racism

Reuters
17 July, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 11:01 pm

Reuters
17 July, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 11:01 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fifa is investigating a video circulating on social media that showed some members of the Argentina national team singing about France's players that the French Football Federation decried as "racist and discriminatory".

The FFF said on Monday that it would file a complaint to the global football governing body over the video, in which Argentina players were celebrating winning the Copa America.

"Fifa is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into," a Fifa spokesperson said in a statement. "Fifa strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana described the video posted to social media by his club teammate Enzo Fernandez as "uninhibited racism".

Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten "caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations."

"The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words," he wrote.

The Premier League side said in a statement on Wednesday: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome."

France striker Kylian Mbappe and other players of African descent on the national team received racist abuse after losing to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to collect a record 16th Copa title on Sunday in Miami Gardens.

