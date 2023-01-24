Fiery Taskin helps Dhaka end losing streak as they beat Khulna in low-scoring thriller

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:03 pm

Photo: DD
Photo: DD

Dhaka Dominators finally ended their six-match losing streak after beating Khulna Tigers by 24 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Tuesday.

Chasing a petty 109, Khulna looked to be in control for the first half of their innings. Tamim played a useful 30-run innings but the lower order didn't come of any help. Only skipper Yasir Ali bagged 21, that too off 24 balls. 

Taskin Ahmed was the star of Dhaka's bowling attack with four wickets to his name for only nine runs. He picked up the wickets of Shai Hope, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Saifuddin who was the last hope for Khulna. 

Apart from Taskin, Nasir and Al-Amin picked up a brace each. 

Batting first, it was Nahidul and Nasum all over Dhaka's batting lineup. Only three batters got to the double-digit mark for Dhaka.

Nahidul began the wicket fest by picking up the wickets of Mizanur Rahman and Usman Ghani in his first over. He then went on to dismiss Mohammad Mithun and Alex Blake. Interestingly, three of his four wickets were caught by Tamim Iqbal. He became only the second bowler in BPL's history to bowl two maiden overs in an innings. 

Later it was Nasum uprooting the tailenders including the most important wicket of Soumya Sarkar.

Soumya showed some glimpses of his old self and bagged a fifty at last. He 57 off 45 balls with six boundaries and two maximums. 

Dhaka's second-highest run came from extras (16).

They were eventually bundled out for 108.

With this win, they have somehow kept their playoff hopes alive.

Dhaka dominators / BPL / Taskin Ahmed

