Ferguson's hat-trick fires New Zealand to thrilling series-levelling win over Sri Lanka

Lockie Ferguson delivered a sensational spell of fast bowling to secure a five-run victory for New Zealand over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Dambulla on 10 November, levelling the two-match series at 1-1.

Defending a modest total, New Zealand relied on Ferguson's hat-trick and sharp pace to halt Sri Lanka's chase, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

On a pitch thought to favour spin, Ferguson defied expectations with raw speed and accuracy that left the Sri Lankan batting lineup reeling.

He struck first by dismissing Kusal Perera, then sent Kamindu Mendis back with a pinpoint yorker.

With his hat-trick ball, Ferguson faced Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka, who edged a flick off his pads straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay.

The crowd was silenced as the Sri Lankan hopes faltered against Ferguson's fiery spell.

Unfortunately, the fast bowler had to leave the field soon after due to a calf injury, but by then, he had already set up New Zealand's path to victory.

Hay himself enjoyed a record-setting performance, claiming six dismissals – the highest number in T20I history – in a superb outing behind the stumps.

Ferguson's return to the side, having missed the opening match with calf stiffness, added vital energy and control to New Zealand's attack, fortifying his growing reputation as a T20 specialist.

His recent form, including an incredible four-maiden spell at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, has undoubtedly made him a top prospect for the upcoming IPL auction.

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka nearly guided his team to victory, fighting a lone battle with a resilient 52 off 51 balls. Ranked eighth in T20I batting, Nissanka reached his 13th T20I half-century and appeared poised to take his side home, but with just eight runs needed off the final over, his attempted boundary fell short, landing in the long-on fielder's hands.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's bowlers had restricted New Zealand to a mere 108 runs in 19.3 overs.

Nuwan Thushara struck early with two quick wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, who dismantled the middle order, picking up four wickets.

Matheesha Pathirana cleaned up the tail with three scalps of his own.

However, Sri Lanka's fielding proved costly as they conceded 19 extras, including 11 byes, which ultimately made the difference in the close contest.

The victory helped New Zealand bounce back from a four-wicket loss in the first T20I on 9 November.