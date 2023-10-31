Ferguson to return against South Africa; Williamson, Chapman doubtful

Sports

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

Ferguson to return against South Africa; Williamson, Chapman doubtful

Latham, who took over the captaincy when Williamson fractured his thumb during a match against Bangladesh this month, told reporters on Tuesday that the injured players' progress was being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand captain Tom Latham expects fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to be available for Wednesday's World Cup clash with South Africa but Kane Williamson and Mark Chapman remain doubtful for the match in Pune.

Latham, who took over the captaincy when Williamson fractured his thumb during a match against Bangladesh this month, told reporters on Tuesday that the injured players' progress was being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

"We'll obviously get through hopefully a bit of work today and then we'll see how they pull up from a selection point of view," the wicketkeeper-captain said.

"Lockie went off in the last game with a bit of an Achilles' niggle, so fingers crossed he'll be fine for tomorrow."

Ferguson was injured during Saturday's high-scoring game against Australia which New Zealand lost by five runs, falling to fourth on the table. All-rounder Chapman missed the game due to a calf injury.

Replacing Chapman, Neesham produced a gutsy half-century to nearly pull off an improbable victory.

"We've got a few guys to get through a few fitness tests and I guess once we train, we'll have a clearer idea of what the 11 looks like," Latham said.

"So fingers crossed, all those guys can get through a bit of work today at training and be ready to go tomorrow."

The Black Caps face in-form South Africa who have climbed to second in the table with three straight wins.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Lockie Ferguson / Kane Williamson / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

5h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

5h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

34m | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

5h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

8h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

22h | TBS SPORTS